Watch Jackson Wang, Edda Hayes, & Lil Nas X Perform League of Legends Songs at World 2022 Finals

Yesterday Riot Games hosted the League of Legends Worlds 2022 Finals, and the opening ceremony featured performances of music associated with the game.

Lil Nas X performed “Star Walkin'”, Jackson Wang performed “Fire to the Fuse,” and Edda Hayes performed “The Call.”

Fire to the Fuse has just recently been revealed, associated with the Empyrean skins that have just been released in the game for K’sante, Lux, Jhin, Pyke, Vex, Zed, Zac, and Jax in the update (12.21), which was launched on Nov. 3.

Incidentally, the finals were won by DRX, which triumphed against T1 3-2 in a rather pitched set of matches.

You can check the videos of the performances below, including one with the whole opening ceremony.

League of Legends is currently available exclusively for PC.

If you’re interested in League of Legends, Riot Games has recently announced a deal with Microsoft to offer all of the game’s champions unlocked via Xbox Game Pass. It’s worth mentioning that this doesn’t mean that the veteran MOBA is coming to Xbox, but the deal will simply be available on the PC version.

It also extends to other Riot games, including Valorant and more.

If treading lanes isn’t your thing but you enjoy the League of Legends lore, Riot Games is working on a fighting game codenamed “Project L,” albeit it seems to be quite far from release.

We saw champions like Ahri, Jinx, Darius, Ekko, and more in action. It’ll be free to play with “respectful” monetization, and it’ll even have rollback netcode. It’ll be interesting to see where it lands, and you’ll hear more about it here on Twinfinite as soon as Riot showcases it again.