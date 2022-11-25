Is Thor in the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Holiday Special? Answered

Image Source: Marvel Studios

While we wait for the release of the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie on May 5, 2023, James Gunn and Marvel have decided to give the fans a Thanksgiving present, releasing in Disney+ a new adventure of the team: the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

At the time of this new movie, what are the Guardians doing, who is on the team, and especially, is the God of Thunder still with them? If you want to know is Thor in the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Holiday Special, here’s your answer:

Does Thor appear in the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Holiday Special?

No, Thor isn’t in the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Holiday Special, as this new adventure happens after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder in the MCU timeline.

Thor left the Guardians of the Galaxy at the start of his own movie, to find closure with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and defeat Gorr (Christian Bale). This new Guardians of the Galaxy Special happens later, as there’s a new furred member of the team and they’re trying to help the people of Knowhere get his planet in the best conditions possible after the place was decimated by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Now that you know if Thor is in the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Holiday Special, look for more guides and features about the Guardians of the Galaxy on Twinfinite. We have all the answers: from how long is the special, to does Gamora appear in the new special, and is there an end credits scene, Twinfinite got you covered.

