Is the Collector Alive in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Answered

Since Avengers: Infinity War, we hadn’t had any news about the Collector (Benicio del Toro) and his fate in that movie and the following timeline in the MCU. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special finally gives us some answers about him, and what happened. Of course, we’ll know more once Guardians of the Galaxy 3 releases, but for now, here’s the answer to is the Collector alive in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

Was the Collector Still Alive in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Answered

Yes, the Collector is alive in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, as Nebula (Karen Gillan) confirms at the start of the special by saying: “Ever since buying Knowhere from the Collector, we don’t have time for trivialities like Christmas”.

This information confirms that the Collector survived his confrontation with Thanos (Josh Brolin), as the last time we saw them, Thanos stole the Reality Stone from the Collector in Avengers: Infinity War. Although this being the Reality Stone, the Collector may have already left Knowhere before the arrival of the Mad Titan, and the version of the Collector we saw was just an illusion to trick Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

It also looks like the Collector has sold all the other belongings in his collection, as Cosmo the dog used to be on a display case and now might be an integral part of the Guardians of the Galaxy team going forward.

