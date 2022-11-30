How to Fix Error Code 0x887a0005 in Warzone 2

Image source: Activision

Error codes are inevitable in video games, and Warzone 2 is no exception. One such error that many players are encountering right now is code 0x887a0005, preventing users from entering the game. Luckily, we can show you how to fix this problem, so here’s what you need to do if you get the error code 0x887a0005 when launching Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 – 0x887a0005 Error Code Fix

If you ever run into such an error, there’s a good chance that the game files are corrupted. Therefore, you should verify the Warzone 2 files once to fix this error.

Verify Game Files on Steam (PC)

Restart your computer and launch Steam Next, click the gear icon from the game’s Library page. From the drop-down menu, select Properties. Select the Local Files tab. Finally, click the “Verify integrity of game files” button.

Now, the Steam client should start verifying the game files and repair the corrupted ones to fix the error.

Verify Game Files on Xbox

Open the Xbox app for Windows. In My Library, select Warzone 2. Select the More options (…) button and choose Manage. Select Files and then Verify and repair.

Restore Licenses on PlayStation

Go to Settings > Users and Accounts > Other > Restore Licences. Select Restore and wait until the operation has been completed, then try accessing your content again.

Run Warzone 2 as an Administrator

Apart from the above-listed methods, you can also try fixing the 0x887a0005 error by running Warzone 2 as an Administrator. This option provides all the privileges that the program requires to run properly. Follow these steps to run Battle.net as an administrator:

Right-click on the Warzone 2 icon. Select Properties, and navigate to the compatibility tab. Click on the checkbox that says, “Run this program as an administrator.” Tap on the “Apply” button, and close the window.

That's everything you need to know about fixing the error code 0x887a0005 in Warzone 2.

