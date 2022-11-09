How to Complete Hybrid Nations SBC in FIFA 23

SBCs can feel endless in FIFA Ultimate Team. And yet, they are one of the better ways to earn specialty cards for your squad. That said, what if you’re not quick enough to get to some of them? Well that’s where Advanced SBCs come in, which are included in the game at launch and remain until you complete them. Today, we’re going to walk you through how to complete the Hybrid Nations SBC in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Hybrid Nations SBC Guide

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

When it comes to completing Hybrid Nations in FIFA 23, there are actually four separate SBCs players must complete in order to earn the overall reward. They are, in no particular order: The Final Four, Six of the Best, Elite Eight, and Around the World. To find these, simply go to Squad Building Challenges > Advanced > Hybrid Nations, and that’s where you’ll find all four.

Below, you’ll find our solutions for both Elite Eight and Around the World. What follows after that will be the requirements and rewards for both The Final Four and Six of the Best.

Previous Hybrid Nations SBC Solutions

The Final Four [Reward: Mixed Players Pack]

Exactly 4 Nationalities.

Max. 4 Players from the same Club.

Max. 4 Players from the same League.

Min. 4 Rare Players.

Min. 70 OVR Team Rating.

Min. 15 Squad Chemistry Points.

Six of the Best [Reward: Small Prime Gold Players Pack]

Exactly 6 Nationalities.

Max. 3 Players from the same Nation.

Max. 3 Players from the same Club.

Min. 75 OVR Team Rating.

Min. 18 Squad Chemistry Points.

Your reward for completing all four builds is a Jumbo Rare Players Pack, which is untradeable like every other Advanced SBC reward this year.

FIFA 23 Hybrid Nations SBC Solution

These may be tedious, but overall, each of these won’t run you too much in terms of coins. Particularly if you haven’t done any of these until now. Chances are, if you’re a FUT hoarder, you’ve got plenty of applicable cards saved up. If so, we recommend throwing in a handful of those untradeable ones. That way, they won’t be for nothing.

The trickiest part about these is that they require specific chemistry levels. So let’s get to it.

The Final Four: ~ 4,500 – 6,000 Coins

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

In order to hit those chemistry requirements, be ready to group your nationalities together by league. For this, we’ve taken for Italians from Serie A, three Spaniards from La Liga, two Frenchmen from Ligue 1, and two Germans from the Bundesliga. We also more than hit our rating requirement (76) while totaling the exact amount of chemistry points required.

Due to the low rating requirement (70), players are able to experiment with cards of all qualities. So be sure to search through the fluctuating market if you think you can go lower, but keep in mind that the chemistry requirement may consistently trip you up. For what it’s worth, no card should see you spend more than 700 coins at the time of this writing.

Six of the Best: ~ 5,000 – 6,500 Coins

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

We took a similar approach here, with the caveat that there was always going to be an odd man out. For that singular nation, whichever you choose, be sure it’s a player who represents one of the leagues already present in your build. As for the nationality breakdown, we went with two players from each of the following nations: Brazil, England, France, Germany, and Portugal.

Elsewhere, we took full advantage of the three-player max at the club level by selecting players all from a different country. We settled on Serie A’s Roma for this particular build, but that doesn’t have to be how you play it. As for our final nationality, we didn’t get too picky. Instead, we simply searched by Bundesliga CMs to find Darida out of the Czech Republic.

Our rating requirement (75) is just a bit higher than our Final Four build, but not by much. That’s why we’re able to get away with not having all gold rare players. And unlike the Final Four, there is no rare card requirement. There is a slightly higher chemistry requirement (18), a threshold we just barely cross. But again, that’s all that matters. As of right now, no card should cost you more than 700 coins.

That’s everything you need to know in order to complete the Hybrid Nations SBC in FIFA 23. For more in-game tips, Twinfinite is the place to be. We’ve got other guides answering how to heel to heel flick and how to get loyalty, as well as endless information at the links below.

