How to Fix Error Code 2012 in Warzone 2

Image source: Activision

Similar to other video games, Warzone 2 has a fair share of errors that hinders the gaming experience of the players. One such error, in particular, is the infamous ‘Error Code 2012,’ which is affecting an abundance of players. Luckily, we can show you how to fix this problem, so here’s what you need to do if you get the error code 2012 while playing Warzone 2.

Warzone 2: 2012 Error Code Explained

If you ever run into such an error, there’s a good chance that the servers are offline. Therefore, you should check the Warzone 2 server status to see if all the servers are operational.

Restart Battle.net Client

One of the most effective methods to fix this Warzone 2 error is restarting the Battle.net client. To close the program, click on the cross button on the top right of the screen or use task manager to force quit. After that, relaunch Battle.net and see if the problem is fixed.

Run Warzone 2 as an Administrator

One of the common ways to fix the 2012 error is by running Warzone 2 as an Administrator. This option provides all the privileges that the program requires to run properly. Follow these steps to run Battle.net as an administrator:

Right-click on the Warzone 2 icon. Select Properties, and navigate to the compatibility tab. Click on the checkbox that says, “Run this program as an administrator.” Tap on the “Apply” button, and close the window.

Use a VPN

In some cases, routing issues trigger connectivity issues and hinder the experience. Therefore, you should try communicating with Warzone 2 servers using a VPN to bypass your ISP routing. While many VPN services are available on the internet, we recommend using Cloudfare’s Warp application for this method. It’s free to use and occupies minimum space on your device.

Restart Your Router

If none of the above methods work, then your internet connection is the real culprit. Before contacting your ISP and reporting the issue, restart the WiFi router once, which will take roughly a few minutes. Unplug your router switch and keep it unplugged for about two minutes. After that, replug the router’s switch and relaunch Warzone 2.

Contact Activision Support

If the above fixes don’t seem to work for you, getting in touch with Activision support is your last hope of getting everything back on track. They can assist you by analyzing log files and giving a permanent solution for the ‘2012’ error code.

That's everything you need to know about fixing the error code 2012 in Warzone 2.

