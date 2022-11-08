You’ll come across a bunch of blue vines in God of War Ragnarok blocking your access, either to loot-filled chests or to the next checkpoint. If you’ve been scratching your head trying to figure out how you’re supposed to get around them, then fear not, as we’re here to talk you through how to destroy blue vines.

Blue vines can be found all over the Nine Realms, but you’ll likely notice them the most as you’re making your way through Alfheim.

How to Burn Blue Vines in God of War Ragnarok

To destroy blue vines, equip your Chaos Blades with left on the d-pad, and then press L2 to aim at them. When red marks appear around your reticle, you can then press R2.

Blue Vines in God of War Ragnarok | Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

This will cause Kratos to throw his Chaos Blades into the vines and ignite them, burning and removing the obstruction from your path.

Now you can head on through and loot that chest you’ve been desperately trying to reach this whole time.

That’s everything you need to know on how to destroy blue vines in God of War Ragnarok. For more tips and tricks on the game, we’ve got you covered with a guide on how to solve all geyser and gate puzzles in Svartalfheim, how to save, and how to change difficulty. We’ve got even more where that came from linked below.

