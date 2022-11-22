How to activate a UAV tower in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

The new DMZ mode in Warzone 2.0 can be a frightening place for those not ready to face the challenges it boasts, not to mention the map is very overwhelming to read at first glance. Here’s a quick tip to make it a bit easier for you, and it comes in the form of the old reliable UAV. Here’s what you need to know about activating a UAV Tower in Warzone 2.0’s DMZ.

Activating a UAV Tower in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

To activate a UAV tower, you must first find one. Pull up your mini-map, look for the UAV tower icon, and ping its location so you can travel to it.

From there, head on over to the UAV tower. Once you make sure the area is clear of enemy personnel, you’ll need to find the tower’s location, which tends to be in an elevated spot you’ll need to climb up. The UAV tower is activated by a computer, and you’ll need to press the corresponding button prompt to initiate the activation. Once completed, it’ll scan all enemies in your immediate vicinity for a brief period.

Activating the UAV tower is a simple process, but keep in mind a few things when going for one of these. Much like many in-game events, successfully activating a UAV tower will alert nearby enemies upon completion, so be sure to keep your guard up. When the tower is activated, AI enemies will appear as red diamond outlines, while player-controlled enemies will appear as solid red diamonds. Finally, once the UAV tower finishes scanning, it can be used again.

That’s all you need to know about how to activate a UAV tower in Warzone 2.0’s DMZ. Below, you’ll find plenty of related content to help you get those sweet victories. Check out this stat tracker to see where you rank, the best loadout for the Lachmann-556, or how to check your FPS in-game.

Related Posts