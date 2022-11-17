10 God of War Gift Ideas for That Special God or Goddess in Your Life

It’s the most wonderful time of the year again, as we approach the holiday season of December. As always, the lead-up to the festivities is full of excitement and cheer, with everyone getting excited about spending time with loved ones and exchanging great gits. And if you’re a God of War fan, there’s so many great things to ask for this year.

Yes, there is something out there for everyone that loves this beloved PlayStation franchise, and we’ve got just the list to help you pick the perfect present for your favorite Boy or Girl. Here are the top 10 best God of War Gift ideas you should get just in time for the holidays.

NECA God of War (2018) – 7″ Scale Action Figure – Kratos

If you’ve got someone in your life that loves a good figure, then the NECA God of War Kratos figure will be right up your alley. On top of being affordable, the statue looks pretty damn authentic, too, featuring over 30 points of articulation and an incredibly detailed sculpt.

On top of the base character model, the figure also comes with Kratos’ Leviathan Axe and shield. You can get once currently at Active Powersports for the pricepoint of $22.75.

Kratos Axe Controller Stand

Don’t you just love how whenever Kratos puts his Leviathan Axe on his back or hangs it up, he does so in a manner that fits the context of the scene, placing it perfectly in the spot that holds it in place? Well, now you can place your trusty weapon, aka your controller, in a sheath worthy of a God of War with the Axe Controller Stand.

The stand is fit for just about any controller, including Xbox, allowing you to place down your accessory in a safe and aesthetically pleasing spot whenever you’re done battling the gods that make up the Nine Realms. The God Of War Kratos Axe Controller Stand for PS4 and PS5 is currently available at Etsy for the price of $55.

Displate Poster

If you’ve ever wanted to make your room or man cave look a bit cooler, then adding a poster to it of your favorite game is sure to improve your street cred in the gaming community. And what better piece of art to start with up on your wall than this amazing Displate God of War poster?

The artwork is from God of War (2018), featuring Kratos and Atreus staring down a troll that looks massive from the perspective it’s drawn. Anyone interested can get their hands on this one in a few different sizes for between $44-$149 by shopping on Displate.

Custom PS5 Dualsense Controller Viking

Now that you’ve got a solid controller stand, it’s time to start looking at some hardware that is worthy of gracing the mantle. So far, we’ve seen few that are as awesome as the custom God of War Viking PS5 Dualsense controllers.

This brand-new custom-painted handheld device is a sight to behold, as it features hand-drawn Nordic rune buttons and a genuine leather strap to go along with the rest of its dope design. You can get this one on Etsy for $169.14

Norse Kratos Stubbins Plush

Anyone who knows Kratos is aware that he’s got one of the roughest exteriors of any video game protagonist, as just one look will tell you that he’s not the one you want to mess with. If the last two God of War games have taught us anything, though, it’s that he’s a real softy for the people he cares about deep down.

Now, you have the chance to be able to own your very own soft version of Kratos with the Norse Stubbins Plush by Otakumode. For the price of just $5.34, you’ll be able to hug your favorite grumpy greek god whenever you so please.

Odin Necklace

In God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok, no matter who you talk to, you won’t hear too many nice things about the central antagonist of the series, Odin, as even those that are close to him don’t really like him. Despite this, you can’t deny that the old man has drip and style.

As such, it’s perfectly ok to get your loved one a custom-made 316L stainless steel Odin Necklace from the game, which is just brimming with awesome Norse runes and styles. It’s available now via Wyvernshoard for the discounted price of $59.99

Kratos Funko Pop!

If you thought the Kratos plushie was adorable, just wait till you see the Funko Pop! version of everyone’s favorite God of War. Standing in at 3 ¾ inches tall, this vinyl features Kratos’ patterned outfit and look, as well as his Leviathan Axe, all for you to put on full display.

Anyone that is fiending to add this collectible to their Funko Pop! collection, or if you just love all things God of War and Kratos, can get this figure from Amazon for $99.99.

Blades of Chaos Mug

If there were ever a cup worthy of a god, it’s the Blades of Chaos Mug that is currently being sold by WoodWithMood on Amazon. This incredible cup holds 17oz of liquid and can be customized and personalized to your liking, making it the perfect gift to give your significant other.

The design feels plucked straight out of Norse mythology and features an ergonomic handle shape, stainless steel insert, and a health-safe coating. This is worth dropping the hacksilver on at $28.99.

Axe Dual LED Neon Sign

Another great piece of aesthetically pleasing God of War art that fits in just about any location of your house is the dual LED Neon axe sign created by the site Illusion Neon. This one-of-a-kind 3D engraved is sharp and clear, looking great from just about any direction, thanks to its high-quality LED lighting products.

The coolest part is that you can get the sign done in just about any color variation and that it comes in various different sizes, with a price ranging from $89.99 to $200, depending on the size you pick.

God Of War In Starry Artwork Bedding Set

Sleep like a god with this amazing crossover between God of War and art, as the God of War in Starry bed set is a real thing of beauty. This incredibly unique duvet cover and bed sheets combine ones one of the more unlikely pieces of art and can be custom-made for a twin, full, queen, or king-sized bed.

You can get the In Starry artwork bedding set for the discounted price of $59.95 at Ergoteacher.

