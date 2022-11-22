Do Himeno & Aki Get Together in Chainsaw Man? Answered

Do Aki and Himeno get together in Chainsaw Man? Here’s what you need to know.

Among the many potential pairings in the Chainsaw Man anime and manga, Aki and Himeno definitely comes off as the most plausible. Sharing a relaxed and casual relationship formed over several years of being work partners, there’s more than enough groundwork for them to build a romantic bond from. Given how dark and dire the story can get, though, you’ve likely been wondering with a fair bit of dread: Do Himeno and Aki get together in Chainsaw Man, or does fate dash their chances at a life together?

Well, for better or worse, we’ve got an answer for you. as you might expect, though, there are *Big Spoilers Ahead.*

Do Aki and Himeno End Up Together in Chainsaw Man? Answered

Sadly, the answer is no. Himeno and Aki don’t get together in Chainsaw Man, as Himeno dies at the start of the Sword Devil arc.

This might come as a bit of a shock, especially given what happens in the chapters right before this occurs. Himeno confides in Denji about her feelings for Aki, and the two agree to work together so that they can nail down Makima as a partner for Denji and Aki as a partner for Himeno. This cements her friendly relationship with Denji while also establishing that she is very much in love with Aki.

Come the start of the Sword Devil arc, though, things quickly take a turn for the worse. When the Sword Devil and his allies attack the Public Safety members, Himeno is injured and unable to help Aki as he tries to fight off the Sword devil and his allies alone. Desperate to make sure he doesn’t die, Himeno makes a fatal contract with the Ghost Devil: In exchange for every part of her body, the Ghost Devil must annihilate the enemies trying to kill Aki.

The Ghost Devil accepts, and Himeno proceeds to lose body parts as the Ghost devil manifests to fight the Sword Devil. Eventually, she is completely erased, leaving only the Ghost Devil and her will behind. Shortly after this, though, almost all of the Ghost Devil is consumed when one of the Sword Devil’s allies summons the Snake Devil to devour it. With only its arm left to control, Himeno uses said arm to pull the rip cord in Denji’s chest and turn him into Chainsaw Man.

She then fully fades away, with only her clothes remaining.

Did Aki Have Feelings for Himeno?

It’s a fairly tragic death among the many that occur in Chainsaw Man, and it’s made all the more tragic by Aki’s revelation following her passing.

Some of the chapters that follow her death are centered around Aki coming to terms with Himeno’s being gone and dealing with the feelings he never realized he had for her. He even visits her sister, who lays it out for him plainly how much she loved him and wanted to retire from the Public Safety Division with him so they can both live a normal life.

Still being driven to kill the Gun Devil, though, Aki can’t bring himself to retire and make Himeno’s dream come true even slightly. From then on, he does his best to bury the pain of her loss. Himeno is then basically forgotten about in the proceeding arcs of the Public Safety Saga and during the second part of the wider Chainsaw Man series.

Hopefully this cleared up whether or not Himeno and Aki get together in Chainsaw Man. For more on the series, check out any of the related articles down below. we’ve also got plenty of other explainer guides, including ones on whether or not Aki dies, what a Fiend is, and whether or not Denji fights the Gun Devil.

