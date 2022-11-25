Are Peter & Mantis Related in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Answered

Ever since her introduction in Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Mantis has seen her character’s importance grow within the wider MCU. Not only did she end up becoming one of the core members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but she began to play integral roles within the plots of major films and to see her character further developed. Still, it probably came as a shock when a bombshell was dropped in the new special, raising the question: Are Peter and Mantis related in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

Fortunately for you, we’ve got a definitive answer.

Are Peter and Mantis Actually Related in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Answered

The short answer is yes. Peter and Mantis are indeed related to the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Mantis reveals this early on in the special, and this serves as a major driver for why she wants to make sure Peter has a happy holiday despite not being on Earth. She feels guilty for not revealing the truth of who she was and what their father Ego was immediately, and believes her revealing the truth of who she is to Peter might upset him. She then kept her actual relationship with him a secret, living with the lie she originally told him in Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

By the time the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special takes place though, she finally feels ready to tell him but wants to do it in the best way possible. As such, she works together with Drax to make sure the holidays are as happy as possible for Peter so that he can be in a better mood when she breaks the news to him.

This ends up being a non-issue for Peter though. If anything, the reveal cheers him up, as the revelation that he has a sister helps him feel less lonely despite the new Gamora still being absent from the Guardians of the Galaxy. Likewise, the fact that Mantis worked so hard to make sure he had a happy holiday showed him how much she really cared, proving that she does intend to be a real family member to him.

