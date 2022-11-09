All Sonic Frontiers Frame Rates on Each Platform: PS, Switch & Xbox

Sonic Frontiers has finally seen its official release. Fans of the Blue Blur can finally dive into the first 3D Sonic adventure since Sonic Forces in 2017, and experience Sonic’s first open-world adventure. Gamers may also be curious about the game’s performance, and whether it can reach 60 FPS on consoles. Here are all the Sonic Frontiers frame rates on every console.

All Sonic Frontiers Frame Rates on Each Platform

Sega has recently confirmed the frame rates on every version of Sonic Frontiers, and the results are about what you’d expect. It will be capable of reaching 60 FPS on PC and current-gen consoles, but will be capped at 30 FPS on last-gen consoles. The exact specs are as follows:

PlayStation 5: 60 FPS in Performance Mode, 30 FPS in Resolution Mode

Xbox Series X|S: 60 FPS in Performance Mode, 30 FPS in Resolution Mode

PC: Up to 60 FPS depending on PC specs

Nintendo Switch: 30 FPS in both handheld and docked mode

PlayStation 4: 30 FPS across all systems (PS4 and PS4 Pro)

Xbox One: 30 FPS across all systems (Xbox One and Xbox One X)

These results seemed fairly predictable; current-gen systems would obviously provide better performance. These systems also offer a more versatile experience, as while they are capable of reaching the vaunted 60 FPS threshold, they offer modes that let players drop to 30 FPS if they prefer better graphics. The PC or current-gen versions feel like your best bet overall, though if you are unable to grab those, the last-gen releases should still provide a sufficient experience.

That’s all you need to know about all the Sonic Frontiers frame rates on every console. If you’re itching for more Sonic Frontiers content, check out Twinfinite’s coverage of the ending to the Sonic Frontiers prequel comic.

Related Posts