A Galaxy Next Door Manga Gets a Cosmic Anime Adaptation This Spring

Fans of the A Galaxy Next Door manga from Gido Amagakure (Sweetness and Lightning) will be pleased with the news we have for you today. A Galaxy Next Door will be adapted into an anime set to premiere in April 2023! The anime will be coming from the animation studio Asahi Production (Hello Kitty: Ringo no Mori).

While this is definitely a series that everyone should read, it’s going to make for a great anime so be sure to keep an eye out for it when it hits a screen near you. As with all major anime announcements, there is a trailer to go along with the news.

You can see the trailer below and learn all about Ichiro’s problems before he meets Shiori.

A Galaxy Next Door is published by Kodansha and they summarize the plot as:

Since his father died, manga artist Ichiro has barely scraped by, forced to support his two younger siblings on just a middle school education. He doesn’t even have time to learn how to use a computer, which forces him to keep wrestling with pen and paper. When his art assistants quit to strike out on their own, on top of juggling deadlines, family, and the constant fear of losing his job, Ichiro feels close to a total breakdown. But then a new assistant pops into Ichiro’s life, and his prospects immediately start to brighten! She’s an incredible artist, she always finishes on time, and she’s beautiful, to boot! But she also seems to know an awful lot about him, and soon, she makes a confession that bends Ichiro’s mind beyond the confines of Earth.

There have been a load of announced manga adaptations recently. Our favorites have been Harem Camp, Kaiju No. 8, and Heavenly Delusion.

Featured Image Source: Asahi Production.

