You Can Have Kazuma Kiryu & Friends in Your Closet With New Yakuza/Like a Dragon Hangers

Have you ever wanted to have the heroes of the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series in your closet? Now you can, courtesy of Sega.

Sega made a set of hangers available for pre-orders on its Japanese website. You can find Kazuma Kiryu, Goro Majima, and Ichiban Kasuga, each priced at 3,300 yen, which translates into $22 at the current exchange rate.

All of them will be released in late January 2023.

The hangers are designed so that if you hang an outfit on them, it’ll look like the character is standing there, staring at you.

They’re 380mm x 400mm x 3mm in size.

You can see what they look like below.

If you’re interested in the franchise, which has recently been renamed “Like a Dragon” for the west matching the literal translation of the Japanese title “Ryu Ga Gotoku” instead of the former “Yakuza” there are several games incoming.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! will bring us back to the Bakumatsu Period in February 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. You can also read our hands-on preview.

The next mainline chapter Like a Dragon 8 is also coming, but it’ll take a while. It’s scheduled for 2024. Notably, it’ll feature the return of Kazuma Kiryu and he will have two protagonists alongside Ichiban Kasuga. That being said, a game set between Yakuza 6 and Like a Dragon 8 will be released in 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The title is Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, and it’ll explain what happened to Kiryu after 6.