WWE’s Xavier Woods Teases The Long-Awaited Reunion of Pro Wrestler Gaming Group

Featured Image Source: UpUpDownDown

Xavier Woods, aka Austin Creed, has taken to Twitter to cryptically tease a reunion stream for the massively popular pro-wrestling gaming group DaParty.

Woods is best known for his tenure in WWE as part of the New Day faction but has formed an established fan base in the gaming industry thanks to his YouTube channel UpUpDownDown. The channel has since gone on to result in Woods winning an award for Content Creator of The Year at the 2020 Esports Awards and landed him a presenting role at the revived G4 series. A huge part of the channel’s success is the collaboration between Woods and his fellow wrestlers like Kofi Kingston, Sasha Banks, and Bayley.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Woods formed DaParty with longtime friend, Breeze, tag team rival Cesaro, and NXT’s Adam Cole. The group came together to play Uno every Wednesday and quickly became some of the most popular content on Wood’s channel and attracted fans looking for a bit of escapism during a particularly difficult and trying time.

The group would have continued success streaming popular titles like Super Mario Party before having to part ways as a result of Breeze being released from his WWE contract and Adam Cole opting to move to All Elite Wrestling when his contract with WWE expired. Cesaro would eventually follow Cole to AEW, performing under his real name, Claudio Castagnoli.

A reunion was seemingly out of the question as UpUpDownDown is a WWE-owned brand, though Woods had hoped to reunite the group on his G4 show. The cancellation of G4 TV last week looked to be the final nail in the coffin, but Woods has now confirmed that a DaParty is indeed happening with a tease of an upcoming stream.

There’s currently no official date for DaParty’s reunion or where the stream will be taking place, but fans are overjoyed to see the return of the beloved group.