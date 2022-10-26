Wo-Long: Fallen Dynasty Gets Release Date & Special Editions; Xbox & PC Game Pass Day One Release Confirmed

Image via Koei Tecmo

Today Koei Tecmo announced the release date of the upcoming Souls-like game Wo-Long: Fallen Dynasty.

The game will be available worldwide for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and Windows Store) on March 3, 2023.

We also get the confirmation that it’ll come on day one both on Xbox and PC Game Pass.

There will be several editions available, starting with a standard edition and a physical Steelbook Launch Edition that will be available in limited quantities.

The Steelbook Edition will come with additional goodies.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty game

Steelbook

Bonus DLC (Crown of Zhurong, Crown of Gonggong)

A digital deluxe edition will include the following.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty game (digital version)

Digital Art Book

Digital Mini Soundtrack

Season Pass

Lastly, the Season Pass will bring three DLCs over time and grant the Qinglong Armor as a bonus.

An early purchase bonus will be provided to anyone who buys the game by March 16, in the form of the Baihu Armor, while digital pre-orders will net you the Zhuque Armor. It’s worth mentioning that pre-ordering digitally will grant you both the Zhuque Armor and the Baihu Armor.

In the gallery below you can check out (in order) concept art for the Qinglong Armor, the Zhuque Armo, the Baihu Armor, the Crown of Zhurong, and the Crown of Gonggong.

Incidentally, today Koei Tecmo released the results of the survey that was launched with the demo of the game and promised to make changes according to feedback, which appears to be rather positive.

