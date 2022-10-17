Image Source: Naughty Dog

Which character from The Last of Us are you? Take this personality quiz to find out!

The Last of Us is one of Naughty Dog’s biggest gaming franchises, featuring two titles that have received episodic DLC add-ons, multiple modern-system game remasters, and a TV show adaptation. Following the journey of multiple protagonists, The Last of Us takes place in an apocalyptic world overrun by zombies. Survivors must fight back against both the infected, and other hostile groups of humans, to ensure their own safety.

The Last of Us has a brilliant cast of characters that you can’t help but form an emotional connection with, including those that play a much more minor role! But of course, nobody is safe from harm in the world of TLOU, and many characters have come and passed throughout the journey, with some making a bigger impact than others.

Have you ever wondered which character from The Last of Us you would be most similar to? Perhaps you’re one of the fan-favorite protagonists, Joel or Ellie, or a beloved citizen of Jackson, such as Dina, or Tommy. To find out, take the personality quiz below!

Which The Last Of Us Character Are You? Take This Quiz To Find Out! What is your best trait? My resilience My resourcefulness My loyalty My ambition What do you like to do in your spare time? Hang out with friends / party listen to music Go for a walk or adventure to see something new Play sports / work out Read / write / draw. Spend time with animals Which weapon would you rely on the most? Bow & Arrow Machete Gun Fists Which TLOU survivor group would you most likely join? The Fireflies The Seraphites The WLFs Jackson Pick an animal Shark Dog Giraffe Horse Which of these traits would you consider your greatest weakness? My stubbornness My need to help others My recklessness My selfishness Which side character would you most want to have as your friend / ally? Manny Tess Maria Riley Yara Eugene Choose one secret location you'd like to discover during the apocalypse A museum An Aquarium A hotel A cinema You're running from a horde of infected when you cross paths with another survivor. What do you do? Try to help them and make it out together. Leave them, every man for themselves! They're likely a threat, I take them down. I avoid them at all costs and hope they didn't notice me. How do you deal with tragedy? I isolate myself from others, and become consumed in my own world I surround myself with friends and family for support I try to carry on, for those that have passed I find somewhere or someone where I can start over Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

