Splatoon 3 Amiibo Releasing November 11; Special Gear Revealed

The release date and in-game special gear items for the Splatoon 3 amiibo have been announced. Here’s what you need to know.

Nintendo has revealed the release date for the three Splatoon 3 amiibo that were announced before the game launched. The Inkling (Yellow), Octoling (Blue), and Small Fry amiibo will be released next month on November 11.

Using the amiibo by tapping them on a Switch controller will unlock special in-game gear. Each amiibo will unlock three pieces of gear: one headgear, one shirt/clothes, and one pair of shoes. You can see these items and which amiibo they are assocaited with in the video clip below that was shared by Splatoon North America on Twitter.

Not sure what to do with amiibo? Well, through the magic of, uh…science…you can tap them on a compatible controller to unlock special in-game gear! Materials wants us to add that they "look awesome" and "really tie the science closet together." pic.twitter.com/3G7Ry2xs1e — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) October 11, 2022

These will be the 18th, 19th, and 20th respective amiibo released in the Splatoon series of amiibo figurines.

Typically, each game gets amiibo based on the inkling (and octoling) protagonist characters, and later on, amiibo for the main pop stars. Callie and Marie represented Splatoon 1 while Pearl and Marina represented Splatoon 2. Hopefully this means that more amiibo will be announced at a later time for Shiver, Frye, and Big Man, but nothing has been revealed at this time.

If you plan to pick up any of these amiibo to scan into your Splatoon 3 game, make sure you keep an eye on your local retailers and their websites for pre-orders, or be sure to head to the store early on release date; these types of amiibo tend to sell out pretty quickly.

