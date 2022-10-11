Sonic Frontiers Is Getting A Monsterous Cosmetics DLC Just After Its Release

Sonic might be the fastest thing alive, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have to slow down and take in the finer things in life, like making a meal. SEGA and Capcom announced the upcoming Sonic Frontiers would be getting some free post-launch DLC that has the world of Monster Hunter invading Starfall Island.

The content will let players dress Sonic up in some way-past cool costumes and even partake in a cooking mini-game. The DLC will arrive on Nov. 14, 2022, just six days after the game launches. This cosmetic crossover comes shortly after SEGA revealed that fans could get their hands on Sonic’s Soap Shoes from Sonic Adventure 2 via a free Newsletter Subscription.

#MonsterHunter is dashing into #SonicFrontiers! 💨



Following launch on Nov. 8, download the free Collaboration Pack on Nov. 14 to get some stylish in-game Monster Hunter equipment and play a fun mini-game!



Enjoy this artwork cooked up by the Monster Hunter series dev team! pic.twitter.com/BiAoh0KK9a — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) October 11, 2022

Sonic is no stranger to having crossovers promotions with other popular franchises. Sonic Forces let you deck out your created character with costumes from Altus’ Persona 5, while the Wii U version of Sonic Lost World had the blue blur running through levels based on Yoshi’s Island and The Legend of Zelda.

2022 has been a big year for SEGA’s Mascot. April saw the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, racking in over $400 million at the box office, and Netflix will be the home of Sonic’s latest animated series, Sonic Prime.

Sonic Frontier will arrive on Nov. 8, 2022, for all major platforms. Check out our latest impressions if you’re on the fence about Sonic Forces.

Related Posts