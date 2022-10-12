See If You Can Spot All the Sneaky Movie References in Chainsaw Man’s Anime Opening

There are some really terrific film references to be found in the Chainsaw Man opening.

Ever since we covered the Chainsaw Man anime opening on Tuesday, Twitter has been filled with people pointing out all the movie references people have spotted. So, in light of that, we thought we might give our readers a chance to spot these references before showing you the answers.

The first episode premiered on Tuesday, so you can watch the anime right now and see this opening in all its glory. If you’d like, you can hear our thoughts on the first episode.

First, here is the opening for you to watch again before we give you any further information.

Here’s a list of all the movie references that can be found.

Reservoir Dogs

The Big Lebowski

Pulp Fiction

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Attack of the Killer Tomatoes

Sadako vs Kayako

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Constantine

Don’t Look Up (1996)

Jacob’s Ladder

Fight Club

No Country for Old Men

Thor: Love & Thunder

Now we will start showing you the answers. These have been gathered thanks to Twitter user @NezukoSocial.

These references are definitely allowed to the talent and dedication of Shingo Yamashita who crafted the opening and peppered all of these great references into the animation. While this opening was absolutely finished a while ago, it’s funny considering that Constantine has been in the news lately with the recent sequel announcement and Keanu Reeves reprising the role of John Constantine.

We definitely didn’t catch most of these on the first pass through the video, and we’d love to hear how many you got.

Featured Image Source: MAPPA.

