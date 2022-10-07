Chainsaw Man Is Going to Rip Its Way Into the Annals of Anime History (Episode 1 Preview)

Hype can be a dangerous thing, especially when it comes to anime. Many a show has been propelled into the public eye thanks to a stellar trailer and good word of mouth from fans of the manga source material, only for the final product to not live up to their expectations. Such could have easily been the fate of Chainsaw Man, which garnered astronomical levels of attention after its promotional art and trailers hinted at a show with next level animation and art direction but could still fall flat if not handled properly.

Having watched the first episode of the upcoming anime, I can safely say it’s handily avoiding being a fatal flop. Instead, Chainsaw Man is set to be everything it appeared to be and more, with the designation of being a modern anime classic lying firmly within its grasp.

Most of this is thanks to the fact that the show is just as much the artistic marvel that its trailers made it out to be. Every frame is so painstakingly crafted by the show’s animation studio MAPPA that they could all be mistaken for works of art. Something as simple as the series’ protagonist Denji walking down the street or going to bed while cuddling with his pet Pochita is bursting with detail and a distinctness that makes it feel like something fresh, lively and passionate.

Image Credit: MAPPA via Crunchyroll

None of this comes at the cost of the original series’ style though. Tatsuki Fujimoto’s art style and aesthetic still shines through with ease despite the cleaner look of the anime, and the show feels as distinct as any one of the pages from the manga.

This is all the more true when the show is in motion. Where other series might save their Sakuga for fight scenes or especially emotional moments, Chainsaw Man’s first episode is a constant stream of breathtaking animation. Every segment, from a simple interaction between characters to a balls-to-the-wall fight scene has a weight, thoughtfulness, and care that gives it a sense of importance. Every moment is meant to capture the viewer’s full attention, and it does so masterfully.

All of this serves to strengthen the flow and progression of the story. Even though the episode only adapts the introductory chapter of the series, it paces itself so well and expands on certain segments so masterfully that it feels like a full-length story has been told in its 24 minute run time.

And all this says nothing of the great audio and sound work in the show. The voice acting is superb whether it comes from Denji or a one-off side character. Small sound effects lend to the atmosphere and emotion of each scene, and the music is as minor or extravagant as it needs to be.

About the only aspect that wasn’t 100 percent perfect was the final fight scene. While still breathtaking and a gore-filled feast for the eyes, it does make a sudden switch to 3D animation in an attempt to fully capture the effect of Denji’s transformation. This can be a bit jarring, and it’ll likely take a bit to get used to it if future episodes’ 2D animation is as equally impressive as this one’s.

Image Credit: MAPPA via Crunchyroll

Aside from that though, there’s so much that this anime does right in its first episode alone that it’s honestly mind-blowing. Few shows have ever achieved this feat, and fewer still have failed to achieve some form of long-term fame by their conclusion.

Which leaves me with a single thought regarding the wider series: Chainsaw Man could very well be the next classic Shonen anime, right up there with Dragon Ball, Attack on Titan, or Hunter x Hunter. Hell, it could reach even further, being hailed among one of the best examples of Japanese animation around even decades after it finishes airing.

Granted, the keyword here is “could”. I can’t safely say what the rest of the series will hold. It could very well face-plant if the bulk of its budget was front-ended to draw people in, and it could fail to be the perfect anime adaptation that it has made itself out to be at the moment.

For now though, I can say unequivocally that every anime fan should watch Chainsaw Man this season. It’s sure to be the standout of the Fall 2022 slate no matter how it ends up, and any respectable lover of animation won’t want to miss a second of what this show has to offer.

Twinfinite was provided with an early screener of the Chainsaw Man anime’s first episode by Crunchyroll. The series is set to premiere on the streaming platform on Oct. 11 with Japanese audio and English subtitles.

