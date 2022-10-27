Lady Dimitrescu’s Hilarious Puppet Is Back to Present Resident Evil Village Gold Edition’s Gameplay

Image via Capcom

If you have followed Resident Evil Village since before its original release, you may remember some hilarious Japanese trailers featuring the game’s villains portrayed as hilarious dolls. Now the ultra-popular vampire giantess Lady Dimitrescu is back to that form for a video dedicated to the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition.

This time around she actually picks up the controller to go through the content of the Gold Edition.

We start with a good look at the third-person mode in the base game, followed by the Shadows of Rose story content. Our Lady Dimitrescu surely gets terrified when one of the enemies tries to suck Rose’s face.

Lastly, we take a look at The Mercenaries, in which Lady Dimitrescu gets to (of course) play as herself.

While the audio is entirely in Japanese and there are no subtitles, I’m fairly confident that she’s hilarious even if you don’t understand the language. If that’s not the case, at least you get to see some gameplay.

Resident Evil: Village Gold Edition including the Winters’ Expansion DLC will release on October 28, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

If you’d like to learn more, you can enjoy our review of the DLC.

If you’re unfamiliar with the main Resident Evil: Village game, which is already available for the same platforms, you can read our review for that as well.

In case you’ve missed the Resident Evil Village puppets, you can check out their latest trailer for the game, and another video.