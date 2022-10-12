PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium Catalogue October Additions Revealed

We can’t wait to dig into this mountain of games for the PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium catalogue.

If you subscribe to PlayStation Plus Extra and or Premium, the October additions have been revealed. If you’re a Dragon Quest and Assassin’s Creed fan, there are plenty of titles here just for you.

All of the below games will be available on Oct. 18.

Your October 2022 PlayStation Plus Premium & Extra catalogue additions are:

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition

Play the genre-defining classic of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City updated for a new generation, now featuring across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing this beloved world to life with all new levels of detail.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

Explore a massive world as you embark upon an epic RPG adventure as The Luminary: the chosen one in a world that vows to hunt him down. The Luminary and his unique band of loyal companions work together to survive an onslaught of ne’er-do-wells and overthrow the dark forces that plot to plunge the world of Erdrea into chaos.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Write your own legendary Odyssey and live an epic adventure in a world where every choice matters. Sentenced to death by your family, embark on a journey from outcast mercenary to legendary Greek hero and uncover the truth about your past. Customize your equipment and master new special abilities, tailoring your character’s skillset to your play style. Fight your way across Greece, engaging in visceral battles both on land and sea, to become a legend. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey runs at 60 FPS on PS5.

Dragon Quest Builders

Gather materials, craft items, and build everything imaginable as you explore a sandbox world made of blocks and packed with memorable characters and dangerous monsters. Use the power of creation in battle against the reigning Dragonlord and restore peace to the shattered realm.

Dragon Quest Builders 2

This block-building role-playing game includes a charming single player campaign and a robust multiplayer building mode that supports up to four players online. Set off to revive a forsaken world alongside a mysterious companion named Malroth. Then, take your builder online and join your friends to collaborate and create something truly magnificent.

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below

Venture forth on an all-new action RPG adventure. In the peaceful kingdom of Arba, man and monster live side by side. But when the monsters suddenly snap and go on the rampage, it’s up to our heroes to fight back against wave after wave of their former friends! As either the hero Luceus or the heroine Aurora, the player joins forces with a cast of fan favorites from previous Dragon Quest titles to bring the rampaging hordes of monsters to their senses and restore order to the kingdom.

Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition

This hack-and-slash, field-roaming action RPG sends players on adventures to restore order in a once peaceful world filled with monsters and battles of epic proportions. Featuring a cast of playable characters each with unique moves and abilities – including a host of familiar faces from the Dragon Quest series and four brand new heroes. Up to 4 players can band together in cooperative multiplayer to conquer swarms of enemies and defeat challenging boss monsters.

Inside

Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project. This dark, narrative-driven platformer combines intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere.

The Medium

This third-person psychological horror game features innovative dual-reality gameplay. Explore the real world and the spirit world at the same time. Use your psychic abilities to solve puzzles spanning both worlds, uncover deeply disturbing secrets, and survive encounters with The Maw – a monster born from an unspeakable tragedy.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Multiplayer competitive combat is the name of the game as two teams of four face off on the battlefield to prove who the best group of ninjas are! Build a 4 player team, selecting from fan favorite Naruto characters, and go online and join up with friends to compete against other teams for 8-way ninja clashes.

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Exact Shao Jun’s vengeance on the Chinese Emperor in stunning 16th century China with fresh 2.5D stealth gameplay and a stunning art style that evokes traditional brush paintings. Use Shao Jun’s stylish and empowering combat arsenal: close-combat martial arts, a powerful Kian Sword and her hidden Shoe Blade, then sneak and hide to avoid detection and fool enemies using whistles and disguises.

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Embody Arbaaz in his quest for retribution through a colourful depiction of Colonial India in 2.5D stealth gameplay. Experience the thrill of a stealthy assassin with a unique set of skills and weapons such as the double kill moves and the chakram, then discover a brand new mode with stealth, speed and assassination rooms.

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Dive into the aftermath of the Red October revolution in a 2.5D reimagining of the Assassin’s Creed universe set in 1918 Russia. Play as the Assassin Nikolaï Orelov or Anastasia and discover their powerful abilities and versatile tools.

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Relive the American Revolution in Assassin’s Creed III Remastered, with enhanced graphics and improved gameplay mechanics. Plus, Assassin’s Creed Liberation Remastered and all solo DLC content are included. 1775: The American Colonies are about to revolt. As Connor, a Native American Assassin, secure liberty for your people and your nation. From bustling city streets to the chaotic battlefields, assassinate your foes in a variety of deadly ways with a vast array of weaponry.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

London, 1868. In the heart of the Industrial Revolution, play as Jacob or Evie Frye, brash and rebellious young twin Assassins and lead your underworld organization and grow your influence to fight those who exploit the less privileged in the name of progress.

Hohokum

Explore extraordinary worlds. Become a curious flying kite-like being as you travel to colourful worlds just waiting to be explored. Interact with eclectic characters, wacky toys and peculiar environments to uncover some very strange secrets… or simply roam at your own pace and be totally amazed and amused at the surprises that unfold in front of your eyes.

Below are the games only available through the Classics catalogue with a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription. The Yakuza remasters are all PS4 games but the rest can only be streamed as they are all PS3 titles.

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Kazuma Kiryu had earned his retirement. Yet he’s ripped from his new life as caretaker of an orphanage when a shadow from his past threatens to entangle his new life with that of his old clan and the political world. Adventure through the sleepless city of Kamurocho, Tokyo and the tropical lands of Okinawa to help rescue his new wards

Yakuza 4 Remastered

The Yakuza story expands as the first time in the series you’ll control multiple protagonists, four souls – a loan shark, a death-row inmate, a corrupt cop and legendary former yakuza Kazuma Kiryu – are drawn together to solve a murder. Unravel a hidden battle over money, power, status, and honor as well as the mysterious woman at the center of it all.

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Multiple perspectives once again shape a sprawling story as peace between the Tojo Clan and Omi Alliance disintegrates. Play as five different characters, including Kazuma Kiryu, across five major cities whose stories are interwoven as the yakuza organizations go to war.

Limbo

Uncertain of his sister’s fate, a boy enters Limbo. This unsettling, 2D puzzle platformer was created by PlayDead, the studio behind the equally critically acclaimed Inside, which is also included in the Game Catalog this month.

Ultra Street Fighter IV

A hulking roster of 44 world warriors, featuring Street FighteR legends Ryu, Ken and Blanka, now includes five newcomers − Elena, Hugo, Poison and Rolento from Street Fighter X Tekken, along with the notorious Russian assassin, Decapre. Train hard and learn the moves and combos to expertly inflict a devastating Tiger Knee, Sumo Smash or Whip of Love to your friends, enemies and online foes.

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

This third-person action adventure is a dark and vivid re-imagining of the Castlevania mythology that sees the holy knight Gabriel Belmont strike out to battle the evil forces of darkness in revenge for this death of his beloved wife.

Everyday Shooter

Everyday Shooter is an album of games exploring the expressive power of abstract shooters. Play through different levels each with a completely unique musical, graphical, and gameplay style. Shoot to trigger musical sounds and riffs that combine to form the final soundscape of the game. Use points earned in the game to unlock extra lives, shuffle mode, and different visual filters.

