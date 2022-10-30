NieR: Automata Ver1.1a Anime Trailer Reveals Pascal

Image via Aniplex

Today Aniplex released a new trailer of the upcoming NieR: Automata Ver1.1a anime, alongside new artwork.

We get to see our old buddy pascal and his peaceful machine friends. Of course, he’s still voiced by Aoi Yuuki as he was in the original game.

You can check out a glimpse at pascal in the trailer below (which is rather brief, like most trailers of this anime), alongside the artwork shared by Aniplex.

The anime is still scheduled for January, albeit we still don’t have a precise release date. In case you’ve missed it, you can take a look at the reveal from last month in which we saw 2B and 9S, followed by the second featuring Commander White.

If you’re unfamiliar with the original game, NieR: Automata is available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, the NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition is the latest released for Nintendo’s hybrid console.

The popular action JRPG developed by PlatinumGames debuted for PS4 and PC in 2017, bringing the NieR name back under the spotlight and granting the franchise by Yoko Taro a brand new lease on life followed by success lasting to this day.