NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a Anime Revealed With First Trailers & More Details; Debuts January 2023

The NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a anime will air in January 2023 and it looks awesome.

At the Aniplex Online Fest 2022, the previously-teased NieR: Automata anime was fully revealed. It’ll be titled NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a.

We also hear that the series will debut in January 2023.

Yet, that’s not all, as we get to see the first character trailers dedicated to 2B and 9S. Of course, their voice actors Yui Ishikawa and Natsuki Hanae return to reprise their roles.,

Their pods, 42 and 153, will also be voiced by their original voice actors Hiroki Yasumoto and Kaoru Akiyama.

The animation will be produced by top studio A-1 Pictures, which recently worked on Solo Leveling. Lycoris Recoil, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, Sword Art Online: Alicization, and many more.

The series will be directed by Ryoji Masuyama and will be supervised by Yoko Taro himself.

The character design is by Jun Nakai, while the music will be by Keiichi Okabe’s studio MONACA, which handled the original score of the game.

If you’re unfamiliar with the original game, NieR: Automata is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, the NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition releases for Nintendo Switch on October 6, 2022.

The popular action JRPG developed by PlatinumGames debuted for PS4 and PC in 2017, bringing the NieR name back under the spotlight and granting the franchise by Yoko Taro a brand new lease on life followed by lasting success.