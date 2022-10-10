New Chainsaw Man Trailer Unleashes More Hype Before Tomorrow’s Premiere

Chainsaw Man is absolutely shaping up to be the best anime of the year.

We’re finally just about there, Chainsaw Man fans. The anime will premiere on Crunchyroll tomorrow, Oct. 11, at 12 PM ET and everyone will finally get their eyes on MAPPA’s new delightfully violent work.

We have also gotten what will likely be the final trailer from Crunchyroll, but it is worth a watch even if you intend on devouring the first episode tomorrow. The story scenes shown are just broken up enough that you aren’t going to suffer any spoilers by checking it out.

Also, it will get you incredibly hyped for more of the fight scenes that MAPPA has done so well in the studio’s other projects which include Jujutsu Kaisen (including the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film) and Attack on Titan: The Final Season.

Without further ado, here is the trailer below. Be prepared for all the devil blood you can possibly handle as well as terrific action scenes.

This isn’t the only big thing about Chainsaw Man revealed recently, either. All the fans of the manga will be surprised to hear that a spin-off light novel has been announced for release in the summer of 2023. It will be called Chainsaw Man: Buddy Stories. Not much is known at this time, but there is no such thing as a bad time for more Chainsaw Man stories.

Last Friday, Crunchyroll held a panel at NYCC and unveiled a couple of new anime coming to their service as well as a second season for By the Grace of the Gods that should inspire anyone to binge the first season who has never seen it.

Featured Image Source: MAPPA.

Related Posts