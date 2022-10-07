Chainsaw Man Sub Supporting Cast Revealed; Demon Slayer Lead VO To Play a Role

Greetings, Chainsaw Man fans! Today, we got the first information about the actors joining the supporting cast in the subbed version of the anime. You better believe there is some top-tier talent bringing life to some of the craziest Chainsaw Man characters.

The anime is set to premiere its first episode in a little under a week on Oct. 12 from studio MAPPA which has also done Jujutsu Kasien (including Jujutsu Kaisen 0) as well as Attack on Titan: The Final Season.

Maaya Uchida (Guild Girl in Goblin Slayer) as Angel Devil.

Natsuki Hane (Tanjiro in Demon Slayer) as Beam, the Shark Fiend.

Yūya Uchida (Hendrikson in The Seven Deadly Sins) as Galgali, the Violence Fiend.

Saori Gotō (Mirai in both the Senran Kagura anime and games) as Princy, the Spider Devil.

Yō Taichi (Michiru Isumi in Muv-Luv Alternative) as Akane Sawatari.

Daiki Hamano (Valtos in Black Clover) as Katana Man/Samurai Sword.

For those who see your favorites among the list but aren’t sure what Chainsaw MAn is all about, Crunchyroll summarizes the plot as:

Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita.



One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as “Chainsaw Man” — a man with a devil’s heart.

Be sure to come back closer to the premiere as we will certainly have plenty to share about the Chainsaw Man anime.

Featured Image Source: MAPPA.

