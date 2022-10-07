A Surprise Spin-Off Chainsaw Man Light Novel Is Coming in 2023

With the premiere of the Chainsaw Man anime less than a week away, we are already getting big news regarding the series. At least, in this case, it is about the manga that spawned the anime.

If you’re all caught up on the Chainsaw Man manga this news will be especially welcomed. Summer of 2023 will see the release of a spin-off light novel called Chainsaw Man: Buddy Stories.

The Chainsaw Man: Buddy Stories light novel will be based on an original concept by Chainsaw Man mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto but will be written by Sakaku Hishikawa. Tatsuki Fujimoto will most certainly be doing the art for whatever book scenes get single-page illustrations. The only hint we get about the content is the announcement tweet says it “delivers four new stories featuring iconic characters from the manga! and the cover image shown is of Denji and Power being goofy. It is unknown when this will take place in the manga.

Announcement: Chainsaw Man: Buddy Stories, original concept by Tatsuki Fujimoto, and written by Sakaku Hishikawa, delivers four new stories featuring iconic characters from the manga! Releases Summer 2023. pic.twitter.com/6J4siCYWMx — VIZ (@VIZMedia) October 7, 2022

For those still unsure about what Chainsaw Man manga is all about, Viz Media summarizes the story as:

Denji’s a poor young man who’ll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He’s a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he’s betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji’s become a whole new man—Chainsaw Man!

Seeing as we will absolutely be picking this up, we will let you know when we know more about the light novel.

