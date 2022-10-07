Crunchyroll’s By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 & Two Other New Series Heading to NYCC 2022

Crunchyroll hosted a panel at New York Comic Con 2022 and shared a few big releases coming soon, including a release date for the second season of a wholesome isekai favorite. All three of the announcements even got a teaser trailer to truly get you in the new anime spirit.

First up was finally news on the premiere for the second season of By the Grace of the Gods. The new season will be coming to the streaming service in January 2023 once again from the studio Maho Film.

The story is summarized as:

Only 39 years into a life full of bad luck, Ryoma Takebayashi passes away in his sleep! Taking pity on him, three divine beings show compassion by reincarnating him as a young boy to a magical, new world. Now he spends his time researching and caring for slimes. But after healing an injured traveler, Ryoma decides to set out with his new friends on a journey to use his power to help others.

The second show announced to also be coming in January 2023 is called The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World from studio Cloud Hearts.

The Iceblade Sorcerer is hailed as the most powerful sorcerer in the world. The one who inherited this title, Ray White, struggles to deal with his own immense power. After fighting in the Far East War, his last accomplishment, he vanished from the battlefield along with a deeply scarred psyche. Three years have passed since then, and Ray has enrolled at the Arnold Academy of Magic, a school attended by elite sorcerers from around the world. Ray is the first “Ordinary” to attend this academy since it was founded, so he’s greeted by looks of scorn and contempt from its noble-born students. And now, he and the priceless friends he has found there are about to become entangled in multiple schemes. So begins the story of the most powerful sorcerer’s school life filled with both friendship and hardship.

The third announced anime, Revenger, doesn’t have a release date outside of “coming soon” but considering it comes from Nitroplus, it should be on your radar.

This one is explained by Crunchyroll with the following summary:

As master assassin Usui Yuen looks into a series of assassinations made on the grand samurai clan, the Satsuma, he encounters Kurima Raizo, member and survivor of one of the attacks. Together, they discover the true nature of these murders is bigger than over stolen resources. As they get closer to the truth, will they come out alive to exact revenge?

