Crunchyroll to Bring Chainsaw Man, One Piece Film Red, & More to NYCC 2022

Today, Crunchyroll announced their plans for next month’s New York Comic-Con, detailing a bunch of exciting exclusives they’ll be bringing to the event. That includes the US Premiere and Panel for Chainsaw Man, Hosted Panels for My Hero Academia and One Piece Film Red, and much more.

You can check out the official press release, which dictates Crunchyroll’s specific plans for New York Comic-Con, right down below.

NYCC badge holders will have the chance to be the first to see the US premiere of Chainsaw Man, one of the most highly anticipated anime series of the year that follows the journey of Denji as he becomes “Chainsaw Man” – a man with a devil’s heart. Crunchyroll will screen the world premiere of the English dub of the series, even before the subtitled episode premieres on Crunchyroll, alongside a Q&A with the English dub cast. Additionally, Crunchyroll will be hosting panels for the smash-hit superhero series My Hero Academia with the English voice of Deku, Justin Briner as a guest among others joining him, as well as for the highly anticipated One Piece Film Red, the next theatrical adventure from the long-running series, coming to North American cinemas on November 4. On the show floor, attendees can enjoy two unique Crunchyroll booths. The first booth (#1557), themed “Movies in the City,” will exhibit a Tokyo skyline in addition to a photo opp designed to be a replica of the Forger family’s apartment from the breakout new anime series SPY x FAMILY. The second booth (#1545) will host two photo opps for One Piece and Chainsaw Man where main characters Denji, Makima, Aki, Power, and Pochita will be gathered next to a unique chainsaw sculpture art installation. Epic My Hero Academia character monuments depicting fan favorite moments will also be displayed throughout the weekend in various locations.

New York Comic Con is set to take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center from Oct. 6-9, 2022. For info on the event, be sure to check back to Twinfinite for updates.

