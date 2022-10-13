Netflix Officially Confirms & Cheaper Ad-Supported Subscription Tier

Netflix hopes you might be willing to put up with ads.

To combat the rate it has been losing subscribers in the last couple of years, Netflix has finally unveiled a new subscription tier at a lower price point that will also feature ads. This tier, referred to as Basic with Ads, will cost $6.99 a month starting on Nov. 3.

That’s not the only information available, but everything else we know might not make this any more appealing. When it comes to ad placement, Netflix says:

You can expect to see an average of about 4 minutes of ads per hour (this may vary based on the title you’re watching). An ad may be as long as 30 seconds.

Basic with Ads will allow you to only stream to one device at a time. However, the quality won’t ever exceed 720p. As expected, this is the lowest quality option available.

Considering that all streamed content will now have ads, subscribers will no longer have the option to download episodes/movies to watch later if they downgrade to the Basic with Ads tier. Speaking of, there’s a chance the show/movie you want to watch just won’t be available in this lowest tier due to “licensing restrictions.”

Netflix words this themself as:

Unlike our other ad-free plans, ads will be shown before or during most TV shows and movies. Some movies and TV shows will not be available due to licensing restrictions, and downloads are not included.

There is no further information on what content might not be available.

You can see the official Netflix tweet on this below.

Enjoy your Netflix experience exactly as it is today? Great! Nothing about the way you watch Netflix is going to change.



From November, Netflix will be available from $6.99 a month. Basic with Ads, Netflix’s new lower priced ad-supported plan. https://t.co/OjRfIkbXWs — Netflix (@netflix) October 13, 2022

There is also a full help page detailing what Basic with Ads will (or won’t) get you.

Featured Image Source: Netflix.

Related Posts