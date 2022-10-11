Meta Quest Pro Revealed, and it Costs $1,500

Image Source: Meta

Meta revealed its ultimate VR headset, the Meta Quest Pro, but it’ll cost you a (real) eye.

Today, during the Meta Connect, the company revealed its ultimate VR headset, the Meta Quest Pro.

The headset promises a streamlined and counterbalanced design for additional wearing comfort and compatibility with glasses.

The optical stack is slimmed down by over 40% compared to the Quest 2, while still delivering more vibrant colors thanks to 75% greater contrast with 1.3X larger color gamut.

Multitasking is ensured with the ability to open multiple resizable windows, while the Meta Quest Touch Pro Controllers come with TruTouch haptic feedback, promising to feel like extensions of the user’s hands.

Below you can read the full tech specs:

PREMIUM COMFORT – World-class counter-balanced ergonomics meets sleek design to create a more comfortable headset.

TRANSFORMATIVE MIXED REALITY – Full-colour mixed reality, with resolution 4X higher compared to Quest 2, lets you work, create and collaborate in the virtual world while staying present in the physical world.

NATURAL EXPRESSION – Real-time expression tracking allows your avatar to mimic your facial expression. Smiles, eyebrow raises, winks and all.

META QUEST TOUCH PRO CONTROLLERS – Includes three cameras and a Snapdragon 662 mobile processor per controller, for 360-degree range of motion in your virtual space. TruTouch haptic feedback, and precision pinch create a more intuitive VR feel.

NEXT-GENERATION OPTICS – You’ll immediately notice better visual clarity. We slimmed down the optical stack by over 40% compared to Quest 2 using our innovative patented pancake lens and optics technology, which works by folding light inside the optical module. Advanced VR LCD display technology that provides 37% greater pixels-per-inch. And 1.3X larger color gamut that provides more vibrant colors to deliver a more engaging VR experience.

HIGH-PERFORMANCE HARDWARE – With great hardware – ten advanced VR/MR sensors, spatial audio, 256 GB storage, 12 GB RAM, and a Snapdragon XR2+ processor that delivers 50% more power for better performance.

BACKWARDS COMPATIBILITY – Peace of mind comes knowing that you can still access the Meta Quest 2 app catalog to enjoy all of your favourite games, entertainment apps and more.

MULTI-TASKING MADE EASY – Pop open multiple resizable screens, work on new ideas, stream your feeds or message with friends. With this new superpower, multitasking has never been easier.

COMES WITH CHARGING DOCK – A companion charging dock, with rapid USB-C power adapter, keeps your headset and controllers charged so that when creativity strikes, you’ll be ready to bring your ideas to life.

FLEXIBLE LEVELS OF IMMERSION – Accommodated IPD range: 55-75 mm, with continuous IPD adjustment for better visual clarity and less eye strain. From fully open peripheral vision, to partial blocked (included) or fully immersed (accessory) VR immersiveness is no longer a one-size-fits-all.

Of course, all this tech comes at a price, and the Meta Quest Pro, which can already be pre-ordered, will cost you a whopping $1,499.99 or €1,799 depending on where you live.

During the same event we saw the announcement of Iron Man VR, the release date of Among Us VR, and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution.