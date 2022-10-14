Kazutaka Kodaka Reveals Why He’s Making New IP Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE and Not Another Danganronpa

Here’s why Kazutaka Kodaka and Spike Chunsoft are not making a new Danganronpa for now.

Following the reveal of Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE by Spike Chunsoft and Danganrompa creator Kazutaka Kodaka, many likely are asking themselves why they didn’t simply opt to make another Danganronpa.

Twinfinite interviewed Kodaka-san and asked exactly that question. He replied that he wanted to make a new IP, and Spike Chunsoft didn’t push for a new Danganronpa game, nor he inquired about that possibility.

“I wanted to make a new IP, and Spike Chunsoft wasn’t pushing for a Danganronpa sequel, so I decided to go with it. To be honest, if ask Spike Chunsoft whether I should make a new Danganronpa title, they might say yes, so I didn’t ask (Laughs).

Kodaka-san also explained that he isn’t against the idea of creating a new Danganronpa game at some point, but now he simply has other priorities.

“It’s not like I don’t want to make another Danganronpa game, but I have a lot of ideas and want to create something new. Someday I may go back, maybe. Danganronpa is more of a niche game, and now I’m working on a bigger one, but it’d be cool to go back to Danganronpa at some point afterward.”

He then added that he isn’t interested in taking the safe option of sticking with the established IP.

“I’m not really interested in doing the same thing other people may be doing. I’d rather not pick the safe option. When people start to forget about Danganronpa, perhaps I’ll be more inclined to work on it again”

Of course, you should stay tuned on Twinfinite for the full interview that will be published soon.

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code (which was originally announced last year), carries the signature of Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka, while the character design is by Rui Komatsuzaki and the music is by Danganrompa maestro Masafumi Takada.

The game launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch in the spring of 2023.

If you’d like to see more, you can check out the latest trailer, showcased during a recent Nintendo Direct, alongside a gallery of screenshots and more details.