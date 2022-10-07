Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Final Episodes Release Date Revealed Alongside Cool New Key Art
Get ready for the final part of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean.
The final part of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean will release on Dec. 1 with 14 new episodes on Netflix. Fans also received a sneak peek of the key art visual of the series, showcasing the latest group of characters.
In the first 24 episodes of Stone Ocean, fans were introduced to the new gang, where Jolyne Cujoh continues on the legacy of the Joestar family. The storyline takes place 10 years after the Golden Wind arc and is set in the Green Dolphin Street Prison.
You can check out the announcement from Netflix Anime for more information on Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean, including the show’s key art visual.
The story of Jolyne begins when she is sentenced to 15 years in a maximum security prison. But, despite being charged with the crime, the character is innocent and had been wrongly accused of something she didn’t do. As a result, she must suffer the consequences and discover the hidden truth about that fateful day.
One of the main protagonists of the previous seasons, Jotaro Kujo, has made his return to Stone Ocean as Jolyne’s father. His primary purpose for his arrival is to save her from prison and help her understand the powers of the Stand, a manifestation of life energy. Besides Jotaro, you can expect to see additional characters, such as Ermes Costello, F.F., Emporio Alnino, and many more.
If you want to see more content about Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, you can check out our review of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle-R and our trivia quiz about the anime.
- When Does JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Release? Answered
- 7 Anime Like Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure if You’re Looking for Something Similar