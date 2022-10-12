FIFA 23 Achieves 10.3 Million Players in First Week, Biggest Launch in Franchise History

FIFA 23 had a really big first week on the shelves.

Today EA Sports reached out with a press release to reveal some data about the successful launch of FIFA 23.

The game has achieved a whopping 10.3 million players in its first week on the shelves. On top of that, it’s the biggest launch week in the long history of the franchise.

The press release included a comment by Ea Sports general manager Nick Wlodyka. Incidentally, he also teased “exciting updates” coming to the women’s club football content in the game.

“The response from our fans has been nothing short of incredible, and we’re thrilled that our community is playing with their favourite players and teams across FIFA 23 in record numbers. With both the Men’s and Women’s World Cups, and exciting updates to our women’s club football content in game still yet to come, we’re just getting started on providing players with the most authentic and immersive experience yet.”

FIFA 23 is currently available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

If you’d like to know whether the game deserves its enormous sales, you can read our review.

It’s worth mentioning that this is the last year in which the franchise will carry the FIFA branding. Starting with its next entry, it’ll become EA Sports FC.

On the other hand, FIFA plans to work with other partners to publish its own separate soccer/football franchise following the money-driven divorce between the two organizations.