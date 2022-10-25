Cuphead And The Gang Are Secret Delivery Assassins In Season 3 of The Cuphead Show

The Cuphead series has had quite a year. Just recently, Studio MDHR announced that the indie darling would get a physical release, along with a collectors edition. Now, Cuphead is coming back to the small screen with another batch of episodes for the TV series, The Cuphead Show.

From hijinks and heebie-jeebies to holiday cheer, you'll find it all in BRAND NEW episodes of The Cuphead Show!



Take a look at this spiffy clip and tune in for so much more on November 18, only on @netflix! pic.twitter.com/I0gxaOy2L6 — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) October 24, 2022

As announced by Studio MDHR on their official Twitter account, the new season will arrive on Nov. 18 and even brought a new trailer. In it, we see Cuphead, Mugman, and Ms. Chalice being forced to pay off a debt for Porkrind to get back their baseball, as it accidentally smashed his store’s window.

The task? They have to deliver a package to Ribby at the Fly Trap. The only problem is that everyone there wants the Cup-Gang dead. Luckily, Porkrind gives them some disguises, so they can easily go about their delivery. Cuphead get’s to be a delivery boy who’s a secret assassin, Ms. Chalice gets to be a Handyman who’s also a secret assassin, and Mugman is a washed-up dancer(who sadly isn’t a secret assassin).

But, knowing The Cuphead Show, hijinks will ensue. What mess will Cuphead and his friends run into? Well, you’ll have to find out on Nov. 18 when season 3 of The Cuphead Show arrives exclusively on Netflix.

For more Cuphead, you can pick up Cuphead on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.