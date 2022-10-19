Chainsaw Man OP Kick Back Gets a Metal Fan-Made English Cover

This should keep us company until episode three of Chainsaw Man comes out next week.

When we got the first look at the Chainsaw Man anime opening a week ago we fell in love with it. While we still maintain that it also doesn’t prepare people for the content of the actual show (which is an excellent bait and switch) we were enormous fans of the mountain of movie references hidden in it.

Today, YouTuber Thai McGrath has done an excellent English cover of the Chainsaw Man anime’s opening song Kick Back by Kenshi Yonezu. If you’ve been watching Chainsaw Man and were enamored with the opening as it is, this will make you appreciate it even more.

If you’re ready to rock out to good music and awesome visuals, you can check out Thai McGrath’s Kick Back cover below.

This hasn’t been the only recent Chainsaw Man news (that’s right, even after its premiere, there is still news). Yesterday we finally got a date for the release of the Chainsaw Man English dub. Fans of the anime can expect that in a little under a week from now.

If you’re waiting until the dub to dive into this terrific anime, you can check out the preview we got to write for the pilot episode.

If you truly don’t know anything about it aside from what you see in the opening, Crunchyroll summarizes the plot of the anime as:

Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita.



One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as “Chainsaw Man” — a man with a devil’s heart.

Featured Image Source: MAPPA.

