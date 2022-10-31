Blizzard Temporarily Disables Mei From Overwatch 2 Due to Map Exploits

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment announced it has removed the icy damage hero Mei from Overwatch 2 today, though the removal will only be temporary and is scheduled to come back in the game’s next major update.

Overwatch 2 continues to have a rocky launch since its release earlier this month with account issues, DDoS attacks, and two characters that have been previously disabled by the studio. Damage heroes Bastion and Torbjörn were briefly disabled, though Torbjörn was banned from Competitive mode while Bastion was removed from the game entirely for two weeks.

Why Is Mei Disabled in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard said it has disabled Mei due to one of her abilities allowing other players to warp through the map. Her Ice Wall ability would propel Mei upward into a corner and other characters that can warp could phase right through the map and potentially attack the other team with no consequence.

“We are temporarily disabling Mei to address a bug with her Ice Wall ability that allows heroes to reach unintended locations,” the Blizzard customer support account tweeted. “We are working to address these issues as quickly as possible and aim to bring Mei back in our next upcoming patch which is set for November 15.”

The free-to-play Overwatch 2 is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms, and is currently in the middle of its Halloween event which Mei is not a huge focus of.

