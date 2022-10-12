Atelier Ryza 3 Reveals Three Characters & More on Famitsu

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Famitsu

Three new characters are joining the cast of Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key.

Today’s issue of Weekly Famitsu included a spread on the upcoming JRPG by Gust Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key.

We meet three new characters, including the craftsmen union officer Federica, the “seed picker” warrior Dian, and te Oren race elder Kala. She looks like a young girl, but she’s over a thousand year-old. Yes. She’s basically a meme.

We also get to see the Crelia region and the city of Sardonica, from which Federica hails. It’s a crafting city divide among two factions of artisans, the glasswork faction and the magic stone faction.

More images show the Nemed region and the frontier village of Fuore, home of Dian. It’s surrounded by forests with a mystical atmosphere and bones of massive animals.

The last images show the modes of traversal, ziplines, climbing, waterfall climbing, and underwater exploration.

You can check out all the images below.

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Famitsu

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key releases for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on Feb. 24, 2023.

I actually played a demo of the game at Tokyo Game Show, and you can enjoy my hands-on preview with the first insight on this JRPG.

If you want to see and learn more, you can enjoy the original reveal, another trailer, plenty of screenshots, and the first details, a third trailer focusing on Bos, and a look at gameplay.