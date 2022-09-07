The City Returns in NBA 2K23 With New Layout

The City does look like a neat place to chill out between actual games in NBA 2K23.

The City is back in NBA 2K23, bringing a brand-new look. Though it will upset some to know that The City will only be for those on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, as it won’t be part of the last-gen versions.

A new video was released to highlight how new and exciting the new iteration of The City will be for players. You can check out the new City below.

A press release highlights some of the special features of the City.

Traversal Times : Based on community feedback, the City is slightly smaller than in NBA 2K22 to provide a better experience. Also, Fast Travel stations have been added to quickly jump around the City;

Affiliation Boroughs : Completely revamped boroughs have relocated and turned thematic destinations that really touch upon the true essence of each borough;

The Block and Theater : The new mecca of competition, the Block, is located in the exact center of the City where players can find all of the great content in one central hub. The Theater replaces the warehouse buildings and will serve as a hub to play instant matchmaking games. Every Friday, the four-event playlist will completely swap out to four new events.

Dreamville Studio : Founded by Grammy-nominated artist and producer J. Cole, Dreamville Studio is a location MyPLAYERs will gain access to if they prove they have what it takes to befriend J. Cole in MyCAREER during their quest to win over the City.

The Arena : New location where to play MyCAREER games, the Arena provides a pre-game atmosphere with a sprawling plaza out front. To prepare for the game, players will enter and show off their fit in front of the waiting media, complete any available quests, and more, followed by taking questions from the media post-game.

Event Center and Jordan Challenge Building: The Event Center's all-new design and look add a whole new level of flair, fitting for such an important building, while the Jordan Challenge Building will provide players with easy access to the new in-game mode.

It was also announced that seasons will be returning for the City in NBA 2K23. Every six weeks new rewards will be available to earn and new content will be released for players to enjoy. More details on the first season will come with the launch of the game on Friday.

NBA 2K23 is coming later this week on Sept. 9 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. We have guides for both download sizes by platform as well as when the digital copies will unlock.

