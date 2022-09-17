Like a Dragon: Ishin Shines in New PS5 Gameplay

Fans of the Yakuza series have been pining for an official localization of Like a Dragon: Ishin! for many years, and it’s finally coming.

Today Sega released about 10 minutes of gameplay from the demo playable at Tokyo Game Show, and precisely the PS5 version of the game.

Having played the demo myself, I can definitely say that it looks great with this fresh coat of paint, as you’ll be able to see for yourself in the video below.

The demo is set following the induction of protagonist Kazuma Kir… Ryoma Sakamoto is inducted as the captain of the third unit of the Shinsengumi under the alias Saito Hajime.

It’s pretty much an open-level part of the game in which the player gets to explore the town, enjoying play spots and side quests.

You can watch it below.

Like a Dragon: Ishin releases in the west on February 21, 2022, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

If you’d like to see more, you can take a look at the original reveal and another trailer.

Like a Dragon: Ishin isn’t the only game within the popular Yakuza franchise (now officially renamed “Like a Dragon”) coming down the line. We’re also getting Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name in 2023 and Like a Dragon 8 in 2024.