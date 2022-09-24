Aniplex Online Fest Announces New Fate Special, Eisen Flugel, & My Love Story with Yamada-Kun at Lv999

During the Announcements section of Aniplex Online Fest 2022, the following anime series were shown off for the first time.

Fate/Strange Fake: Whisper of Dawn will be the very first Fate story to take place in America. It is said you won’t need any previous knowledge of anything in the Fate series to enjoy Fate/Strange Fake: Whisper of Dawn.

The TYPE-MOON wiki gives a nice synopsis of the plot, writing:

The Mage’s Association has sent Rohngall and his pupil, Faldeus, to investigate the city and the status of the war. Faldeus, a spy from the US organization, has Rohngall sniped upon arrival, despite knowing that Rohngall was simply a puppet. He announces that their Holy Grail War has been in development and that it is real, which causes an uproar at the Clock Tower, and wishes to “advertise” the project to the Association.

The second announcement was about My Love Story With Yamada-Kun at Lv999, and comes from creator Mashiro, who is also the mangaka of the manga that this anime is based around.

Myanimelist describes this one as:

After her boyfriend cheats on her with another girl he met in-game, Akane Kinoshita learns the hard way that gamer boyfriends can be just as bad as the offline variety. As she vents her anger by beating mob monsters to a pulp, she has a chance encounter with Akito Yamada, a guildmate with an afro and Noh mask.



Yamada is unsociable and curt, hardly the type of person to make Akane swoon. However, while his gaming stats might be maxed out, Yamada is inexperienced in matters of the heart, and against all odds, she finds herself moved by him. Making new friends along the way, can Akane shake the heart of Yamada, a final boss-level high school boy?

Eisen Flugel will be getting adapted as an anime film coming from Aniplex, it is based on a two-volume series of light novels.

Myanimelist summarizes the story of the light novels as:

In a world where dragons rule the skies, mankind still dreams of flight, of someday dominating the heavens in their stead. Even in times of war, the passionate young pilot Karl Schuniz continues to chase his dreams, taking up his wings of steel – the revolutionary new aircraft, the Blitz Vogel – to challenge the Kaiser Drache, the fastest dragon that can fly at supersonic speeds.

Aniplex Online Fest 2022 was a wild ride. We got a look at the anime based on NieR: Automata as well as new details Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition.

Featured Image Source: A-1 Pictures.

