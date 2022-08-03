That Rare Moment When Critics & Audiences See Perfectly Eye to Eye on an MCU Movie

We’ve had a spate of critically derided movies and TV shows make their way into the upper echelons of the streaming charts as of late. From lousy Mark Wahlberg sci-fi thrillers to awful survival shows to dreadful Gina Carano action capers. But it seems that one specific MCU film has done the seemingly impossible and placated both fans and critics alike.

Yes, we’re talking about Thor: Love and Thunder which has managed to nab a 7.2 IMDB rating (which is a score based on the website’s own user votes) and a 72 percent Critical Rating over on Rotten Tomatoes (H/T, FlixPatrol). From the looks of things, the fourth Thor movie has resonated well with both general audiences and film critics which is a very rare thing, indeed.

Written and directed by the award-winning Taika Waititi, who cut his teeth crafting quirky drama-comedy pics like 2007’s Eagle vs. Shark and 2014’s What We Do in the Shadows before transitioning into more Hollywood-centric movies, Thor: Love and Thunder is the second Thor project that the New Zealand-based filmmaker has helmed.

With Chris Hemsworth reprising his iconic role as the titular Norse god of thunder, Christian Bale making his MCU debut as the movie’s arch villain Gorr the God Butcher, and with Natalie Portman entering the MCU as Thor’s ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, it’s safe to say that the cast is on point to deliver another hilarious slice of electrifying god-battling action.

Long story short, if you’ve not seen Thor: Love and Thunder yet, the general scuttlebutt is super positive, and that’s not just from fans. Yes, in a rare turn of events, it appears that both audiences and the press adored the movie which is really refreshing to see.

As a certain supervillain puts so well: Perfectly balanced, as all things should be.

Featured Image Source: Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios

Related Posts