Studio Trigger’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Get New Trailer Full of Violence and Style

It may have been only two months since we last saw a new trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the upcoming Netflix anime helmed by Studio Trigger, but the streaming platform is not letting up. Ahead of its September launch, a second Cyberpunk: Edgerunners trailer was released, this time focusing on the Edgerunners Crew.

Viewers are introduced to the likes of David, Maine, Dorio, Kiwi, Pilar, Rebecca, and Lucy, with a promise of more to come. As the trailer is edited by Studio Trigger themselves, expect to have your senses overloaded both visually and auditorily, with three minutes of fast action, dialogue, and a healthy dash of futuristic color.

If you didn’t already know, the anime was first introduced back in 2020 as a tie-in with Cyberpunk 2077. Two years on, and it will finally see the light of the day, and just in time as well, with an expansion for the game expected sometime in 2023. The official description for the anime is as follows:

“The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.”

Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) is directing the series with the help of creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi (Kill la Kill). Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Brand New Animal) is responsible for character designs and Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill series) is composing an original score composed for the Netflix anime.

