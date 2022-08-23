Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts Anime Releases in 2023
Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts gets an anime adaptation in 2023.
The popular fantasy manga Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts will launch as an anime series in 2023.
Since the show was teased a few months ago on its official website, fans have received key artwork, visuals, updates about the cast, and the latest news about when we can expect to see the anime’s debut.
You can check out the announcement and trailer for Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts on Twitter here:
Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts tells the story of Sariphi and the King of Beasts, characters who are from two different worlds: human and beast nations. In this universe, a human must be sacrificed to the animalistic creatures every year, and they create a system to raise young women for this one purpose.
Unfortunately, Sariphi is next on the list and gets cast off into the terrifying world of violent beings until she meets the King of Beasts. He eventually takes a liking to her when he learns about her past and how she isn’t afraid to die, resulting in a special relationship between the two.
The creator of the series, Yu Tomofuji, has also revealed a spin-off series for the manga called “White Rabbit and the Prince of the Beast.” With this storyline, we’ll see what happens after the events of Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts and go on a journey with a handful of new characters.
