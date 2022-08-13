Yowamushi Pedal Anime Returns With an Emotional New Trailer

The Yowamushi Pedal anime is finally back, and its return was revealed through a new teaser trailer chock-full of emotion.

Streamed via the official Toho Animation YouTube channel, the trailer provides a mix of scenes from the previous season and new scenes tied to the next cour of the show, titled “Limit Break.” Slated for release on Oct. 9, the new cour will continue following Sohoku High’s attempts to win the current Inter High race while competing against the ace Hakone Academy team and the dark horse Kyoto Fushimi High team. It is currently unknown if or when the show will broadcast in English as well as which streaming service would offer up the series for viewing.

The trailer starts off with flashbacks to the previous seasons and makes way to new footage around the halfway point. Following their defeat during the first leg of the race, Sohoku must rally and pull ahead in the following portions of the race. Success will mean carrying the torch forward for their graduated senpais from the previous year; failure would mean losing what they fought so hard to achieve, and a new era of dominance by either Hakone or Kyoto Fushimi.

To that end, the characters can be seen giving everything they have in the animation clips. Though it’s about the same animation quality as there was in previous seasons, there’s plenty of screaming, intensity and emotion to be found in most every piece of footage shown.

It’s a decent enough trailer to mark the series’ return, and fans can view it in its entirety down below.

Yowamushi Pedal: Limit Break is set to start airing on Oct. 9 in Japan.