Horizon Zero Dawn TV Adaptation Officially in the Works at Netflix From The Umbrella Academy Showrunner

Today, official confirmation that a Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix TV adaptation is currently in the works was revealed. The series will be written and produced by Steve Blackman, the showrunner behind popular superhero drama The Umbrella Academy.

The news comes by way of a new report from Deadline, which also detailed that the show will be made in partnership with Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions. Blackman described his feelings of developing the PlayStation console exclusive for the small screen as so:

Horizon Zero Dawn [is an] elevated, event-level project grounded in characters that fans will love and relate to, which are hallmarks of Irish Cowboy productions,” said Blackman. “We’re thrilled to be working with Netflix and all of our partners on developing [this] ground-breaking [story].” via Deadline

Image Source: Sony and Guerrilla Games

Rumours of a Horizon Zero Dawn TV or film adaptation have been making the rounds for a while now, but it’s nice to finally have something official from Netflix.

Of course, with Sony pushing forward with other projects for its most beloved exclusive video game IP – like HBO’s The Last of Us and Dan Trachtenberg’s Twisted Metal series, for instance – it was only a matter of time before Aloy, who is fast becoming an icon for the PlayStation brand, to be next.

Further details surrounding the project are obviously pretty scarce right now thanks to the embryonic nature of the show, but we’ll make sure to keep you in the loop as we hear more.

