Full Information on New Apex Legends Character Vantage Now Revealed

Respawn has now given Apex Legends players the full rundown on what abilities they can expect from upcoming season 14 character Vantage. If you’re already big on sniping, prepare to truly up your game.

Her abilities are (as given by a press release because the official site isn’t as detailed):

Spotter’s Lens (Passive): Using her Spotter’s Lens to read tactical information on enemy squads at a distance, Vantage always has the upper hand with critical intel like Legend name, Shield rarity, team size and range.

Echo Relocation (Tactical): Vantage’s companion Echo is at the ready to help her reposition herself in a fight. Using her modified jetpack and targeting system, Vantage can launch herself towards Echo’s position and take the high ground.

Sniper’s Mark (Ultimate): There’s nowhere to hide from Vantage’s custom sniper rifle, which reveals enemies with its scope and with its ammunition: a successful hit highlights opposing squads for 10 seconds accompanied by a diamond marker, and damage scales up with each hit.

There is also a shiny new characters trailer that lets you see these abilities in action.

Season 14 of Apex Legends is set to release on Aug. 9, this coming Tuesday. Apex Legends is free-to-play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Players last month were floating the idea of a No Apex August boycott of the game, but it remains to be seen if that will in any way affect the new season.

Be sure to come back next week as we will surely bring you guides on important things you’ll need to know going into the new season.

Related Posts