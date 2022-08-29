David Bowie Lives on in Nearly Every Video Game
He’ll always be here.
Just days following his 27th studio album release, legendary musician David Bowie passed away at 69 from his battle with cancer. Heavy hearts filled the world since the announcement of Bowie’s death back in 2016, but gamers with a keen eye can continue to enjoy his (mostly unintentional) likeness in many, many video games.
Several years ago, the phrase “David Bowie is in every video game” graced the internet, and the idea never quite went away. Being a man of many faces and styles, one could see a bit of Bowie in all sorts of games ranging from Final Fantasy to Half-Life to even Pokémon. As we say goodbye, we look back at some of David Bowie’s greatest video game counterparts, inspired by his spirit and undeniable style.
Bionic Commando Rearmed – Nathan “Rad” Spencer
Chrono Cross – Nikki
Fable II – The Hero of Bowerstone
Ace Attorney series – Miles Edgeworth
Half-Life – G-Man
Kingdom Hearts II – Demyx
Final Fantasy II – Emperor Mateus
Final Fantasy VI – Kefka Palazzo
Final Fantasy VII – Sephiroth
Final Fantasy VIII – Seifer Almasy
Final Fantasy IX – Zidane Tribal
Final Fantasy XII – Balthier
Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver – Raziel
Resident Evil series – Leon Kennedy
The Order: 1886 – Grayson
Pokémon Ruby – Zangoose
Omikron: The Nomad Soul – Boz
The Bouncer – The Entire Cast
