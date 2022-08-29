David Bowie Lives on in Nearly Every Video Game

Just days following his 27th studio album release, legendary musician David Bowie passed away at 69 from his battle with cancer. Heavy hearts filled the world since the announcement of Bowie’s death back in 2016, but gamers with a keen eye can continue to enjoy his (mostly unintentional) likeness in many, many video games.

Several years ago, the phrase “David Bowie is in every video game” graced the internet, and the idea never quite went away. Being a man of many faces and styles, one could see a bit of Bowie in all sorts of games ranging from Final Fantasy to Half-Life to even Pokémon. As we say goodbye, we look back at some of David Bowie’s greatest video game counterparts, inspired by his spirit and undeniable style.

Bionic Commando Rearmed – Nathan “Rad” Spencer

Chrono Cross – Nikki

Fable II – The Hero of Bowerstone

Ace Attorney series – Miles Edgeworth

Half-Life – G-Man

Kingdom Hearts II – Demyx

Final Fantasy II – Emperor Mateus

Final Fantasy VI – Kefka Palazzo

Final Fantasy VII – Sephiroth

Final Fantasy VIII – Seifer Almasy

Final Fantasy IX – Zidane Tribal

Final Fantasy XII – Balthier

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver – Raziel

Resident Evil series – Leon Kennedy

The Order: 1886 – Grayson

Pokémon Ruby – Zangoose

Omikron: The Nomad Soul – Boz

The Bouncer – The Entire Cast

If you have any memories of the great musician and man, we’d love to hear about them in the comments section below. Feel free to also let us know which one of the video game listings above reminds you the most of this amazing musical icon.