Connect with us

David Bowie Lives on in Nearly Every Video Game

Features

David Bowie Lives on in Nearly Every Video Game

He’ll always be here.
Published on

Just days following his 27th studio album release, legendary musician David Bowie passed away at 69 from his battle with cancer. Heavy hearts filled the world since the announcement of Bowie’s death back in 2016, but gamers with a keen eye can continue to enjoy his (mostly unintentional) likeness in many, many video games.

Several years ago, the phrase “David Bowie is in every video game” graced the internet, and the idea never quite went away. Being a man of many faces and styles, one could see a bit of Bowie in all sorts of games ranging from Final Fantasy to Half-Life to even Pokémon. As we say goodbye, we look back at some of David Bowie’s greatest video game counterparts, inspired by his spirit and undeniable style.

Bionic Commando Rearmed – Nathan “Rad” Spencer

Bionic Commando Rearmed, Nathan Rad Spencer, David Bowie is in every video game

Chrono Cross – Nikki

David Bowie is in every video game, Chrono Cross, Nikki

Fable II – The Hero of Bowerstone

David Bowie is in every video game, Fable II, Hero of Bowerstone

Ace Attorney series – Miles Edgeworth

David Bowie is in every video game, Miles Edgeworth, Ace Attorney

Half-Life – G-Man

David Bowie is in every video game, G-Man, Half-Life

Kingdom Hearts II – Demyx

David Bowie is in every video game, Kingdom Hearts II, Demyx

Final Fantasy II – Emperor Mateus

David Bowie is in every video game, Final Fantasy II, Emperor Mateus

Final Fantasy VI – Kefka Palazzo

Final Fantasy VI, Kefka Palazzo, David Bowie is in every video game

Final Fantasy VII – Sephiroth

David Bowie is in every video game, Final Fantasy VII, Sephiroth

Final Fantasy VIII – Seifer Almasy

David Bowie is in every video game, Final Fantasy VIII, Seifer Almasy

Final Fantasy IX – Zidane Tribal

David Bowie is in every video game, Final Fantasy IX, Zidane Tribal

Final Fantasy XII – Balthier

Final Fantasy XII, Balthier, David Bowie is in every video game

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver – Raziel

David Bowie is in every video game, Legacy of Kain, Soul Reaver, Raziel

Resident Evil series – Leon Kennedy

David Bowie is in every video game, Resident Evil, Leon Kennedy

The Order: 1886 – Grayson

David Bowie is in every video game, The Order 1886, Grayson

Pokémon Ruby – Zangoose

David Bowie is in every video game, Pokemon Ruby, Zangoose

Omikron: The Nomad Soul – Boz

David Bowie is in every video game, Boz, Omikron, The Nomad Soul

The Bouncer – The Entire Cast

David Bowie is in every video game, The Bouncer

If you have any memories of the great musician and man, we’d love to hear about them in the comments section below. Feel free to also let us know which one of the video game listings above reminds you the most of this amazing musical icon.

Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:,
To Top