Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Release Schedule Confirmed
Here’s when you can watch Amazon’s much-anticipated fantasy show.
With hype finally beginning to reach fever pitch for Amazon’s much-anticipated prequel TV show Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the showrunners behind the epic fantasy tale have confirmed the series’ release rollout.
The new intel comes by way of a tweet over on Amazon Prime Video’s official account, which you can see for yourself down below:
When Does Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Release?
Amazon’s long-in-development fantasy show will debut with a two-episode special on Sept. 1 at 9pm ET. For those in the UK, on the other hand, you’ll be able watch the global premiere on Sept. 2 at 2am.
Accompanying the release schedule confirmation was a short snippet of 15 seconds of video comprising of some unseen footage. Firstly, we get to see a mysterious dwarf, saying: “This could be the beginning of a new era.”
Then, the teaser quickly transitions to brief glimpses of who we assume is a younger version of Galadriel from the original trilogy (portrayed by welsh actress Morfydd Clark), a large-scale battle with armies charging in on horseback, and a hulking sea beast pursuing a woman in water.
Of course, we already knew what the release date was for The Rings of Power, but today’s confirmation is proof that Amazon is confident in delivering the show on schedule, which is always a good sign.
Unfortunately, fans are still largely on the fence about Amazon’s upcoming TV adaptation. That said, it’s fair to say that J.R.R Tolkien’s vast world of Middle-earth is ripe for rich and exciting storytelling. Let’s just hope that Jeff Bezos’s company can leverage that fact to its advantage and craft a tale worth telling for fans of the beloved source material.
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts on Sept. 1 at 9pm ET and Sept. 2 at 9am GMT on Amazon Prime.
